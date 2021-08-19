Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

