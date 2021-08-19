Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Tapestry updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.300-$3.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.30-3.35 EPS.

Tapestry stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

