Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in July

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 3.08. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

