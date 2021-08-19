Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $245.41. 5,062,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,106. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Target has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock worth $8,431,116 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 8.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Target by 6.5% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,891 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 356,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

