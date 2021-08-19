Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TH. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $334.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.04. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky purchased 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 69.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $830,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

