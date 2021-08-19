Target (NYSE:TGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $247.58 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $143.38 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.69. The company has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Get Target alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,116. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.95.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.