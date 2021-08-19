TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

AMGN traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.27. 161,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

