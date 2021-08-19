TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 376.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,844,000 after purchasing an additional 281,363 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.33. 21,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,074. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

