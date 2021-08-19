TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $185.56. The company had a trading volume of 154,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,468. The firm has a market cap of $171.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

