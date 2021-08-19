TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,391 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after acquiring an additional 57,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 233,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $208.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

