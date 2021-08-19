TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 4,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 424,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

TCRR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

