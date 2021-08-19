TD Securities Cuts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target to C$80.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities to C$80.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$79.67.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$76.73 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$101.93. The firm has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 36.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

