TD Securities Increases Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$32.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of TSE:DRM opened at C$26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.93. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$27.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -27.69%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

