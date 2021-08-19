Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

TLS opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Telos by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 1,758,644 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Telos in the first quarter worth $40,270,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter valued at $34,010,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Telos by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,047,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,647,000 after purchasing an additional 812,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after purchasing an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at $966,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock valued at $20,457,567. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

