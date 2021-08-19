Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TPLWF opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Temple & Webster Group has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

