Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 158,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,968,970 shares.The stock last traded at $19.24 and had previously closed at $19.82.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,670,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tenaris by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 722,105 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Tenaris by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,728,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 720,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 498,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

