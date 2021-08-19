Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Insider Richard H. Zay Sells 1,600 Shares

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TNC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 53,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tennant has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 6.6% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 380,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 62.3% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

