Tenret Co LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tenret Co LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 620 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Facebook comprises 0.2% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 155,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $353.41 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market cap of $996.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.75, for a total transaction of $16,745,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,590,069 shares of company stock worth $897,034,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

