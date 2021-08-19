Terra (LUNA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 79.8% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $11.98 billion and approximately $2.23 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $29.44 or 0.00063026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 991,284,482 coins and its circulating supply is 406,957,907 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.