Terra Virtua Kolect Price Down 3% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $143.54 million and approximately $30.50 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00057161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $385.76 or 0.00842603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00103193 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

