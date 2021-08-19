Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $371.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.89. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.