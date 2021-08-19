Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.8% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

