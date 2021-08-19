Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Gartner by 35.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,658 shares of company stock worth $1,922,057. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $302.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.98. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $312.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

