Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,968 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in STERIS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $216.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.20.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. Stephens lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

