Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.29.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $432.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.37. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.93 and a 52-week high of $444.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.