Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 74 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 227,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after purchasing an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $215.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $112.21 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.15.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

