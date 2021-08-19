Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,014 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of F.N.B. worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.