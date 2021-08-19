The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lifted by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after purchasing an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,944 shares during the period. 53.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,184,442 shares of company stock valued at $193,675,774. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $111.06. 106,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,371. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.95.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

