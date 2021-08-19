The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after acquiring an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.23. The firm has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

