The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,062,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $525,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,877,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $477,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.08. The stock had a trading volume of 544,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838,200. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

