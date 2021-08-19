The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

BKE stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10. The Buckle has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The Buckle’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Buckle will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $105,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,504.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,593 shares of company stock worth $3,967,140 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The Buckle during the second quarter worth about $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 49.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

