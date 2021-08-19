The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.52 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ PLCE opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.