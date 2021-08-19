The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.52 EPS

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.55. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

In other The Children’s Place news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

