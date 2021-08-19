The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 3.2% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after buying an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,713,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,029,997,000 after buying an additional 130,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,517,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $823,067,000 after buying an additional 34,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.57. 2,199,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,806. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

