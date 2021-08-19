The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 3.3% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $34,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays set a $437.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

GS stock traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $394.46. 75,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,301. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $418.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.36. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.