The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.8% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $7.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.37. 109,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,301. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $418.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

