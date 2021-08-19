The Home Depot, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.04.

HD opened at $321.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.34. The company has a market capitalization of $341.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

