The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $369.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $380.00 to $369.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $336.04.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $321.55 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $341.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.34.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

