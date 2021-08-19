The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

MAC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 4,250,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,581,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.05.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

