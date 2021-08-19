The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $77,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Middleby by 254.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 298,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $1,199,889. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

