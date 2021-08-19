The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stake Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $23,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

MOS stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.