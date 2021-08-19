The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

The OLB Group stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. 29,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The OLB Group has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $24.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

