The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) COO Sells $3,769,067.59 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) COO Jon R. Moeller sold 26,107 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $3,769,067.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PG traded up $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $144.99. 5,753,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

