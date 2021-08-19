The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Earnings Results

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 312,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

