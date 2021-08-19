The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.28. 498,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,358,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.16.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

