The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $84.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

TJX opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.75.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

