The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.40.

NYSE TD opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,266,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 101,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

