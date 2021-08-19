The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Decreased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.38. The company had a trading volume of 160,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

