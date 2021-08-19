The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.09. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

