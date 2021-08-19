The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WU traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. 3,297,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61.
The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
