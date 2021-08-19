Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Milestone Resources Group Ltd

Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $85,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,504,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,870,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $551.88. 831,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $557.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

